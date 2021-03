Week Five High School Football Schedule/Scores 2019

WEEK FIVE MATCH-UPS:

Bold indicates winner

* Indicates district game

THURSDAY:

Kinder 20 at Lake Charles College Prep 27 FINAL

Lake Arthur 55 at Pickering 7 FINAL

Hanson 26 at Thrive Academy 16 FINAL

Sacred Heart 14 at Mamou 12 FINAL

Iowa 13 at DeRidder 3 FINAL

Tioga 47 at South Beauregard 14 FINAL

Central Catholic 14 at Ascension Catholic 33 FINAL

District 3-5A

Acadiana 64 at Southside 14* FINAL (Listen live on ESPN 1420)

Sulphur 10 at Lafayette 11* FINAL

Sam Houston 45 at Comeaux 27* FINAL

New Iberia 21 at Barbe 35* FINAL

District 7-2A

Houma Christian 0 at Loreauville 53* FINAL

Catholic New Iberia 41 at Ascension Episcopal 7* FINAL (LIsten live on Talk Radio 960am)

Delcambre 7 at Franklin 38* FINAL

West St. Mary 12 at Jeanerette 0* 2ndQ (Stopped Due To Lightning)

Non-District Games:

Cecilia 28 at Northwest 6 FINAL

Opelousas 0 at LaGrange 0 (rescheduled until Monday)

Livonia 15 at St. Helena College and Career Center 13 FINAL

Beau Chene 13 at Northside 14 FINAL

Carencro 58 at St. Martinville 19 FINAL

Catholic Baton Rouge 52 at St. Thomas More 50 FINAL

Westgate 70 at Denham Springs 21 FINAL

Dutchtown 35 at Rayne 12 FINAL

Abbeville 7 at Eunice 33 FINAL

Jennings 43 at Washington-Marion 16 FINAL

Kaplan 22 at Notre Dame 38 FINAL

Iota 30 at North Vermilion 7 FINAL

Erath 20 at Vermilion Catholic 42 FINAL

Crowley 62 at Marksville 38 FINAL

Pine Prarie 14 at Port Barre 47 FINAL

Church Point 0 at St. Louis Catholic 0 Cancelled Lightning (no make up)

Ville Platte 31 at St. Edmund 35 final

Oakdale at Westlake Cancelled Lightning (no make up)

Welsh 7 at Vandebilt Catholic 21 FINAL

Lafayette Christian Academy 35 at Evangel 28 FINAL

Highland Baptist 49 at West Minster 26 FINAL

St. Martins Episcopal 6 at Centerville 49 FINAL