Week 9 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 9 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
North Central 26, Catholic Pointe Coupee 56
Westminster 8, St. Edmund 28
Port Barre 0, Welsh 1 (Forfeit)
Friday
Teurlings Catholic at St. Martinville (Listen live on ESPN1420 or NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)
Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville (Listen live on Talk Radio 960)
Barbe at Acadiana (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Abbeville at Kaplan
Beau Chene at Albany
Breaux Bridge at Opelousas
Carencro at St. Thomas More
Catholic New Iberia at Jeanerette
Cecilia at Livonia
Church Point at Mamou
Comeaux at Southside
Crowley at Erath
Eunice at North Vermilion
Gueydan at Basile
Iota at Northwest
Jefferson Rise Charter at Lafayette Christian
Lafayette at Sam Houston
Lake Arthur at Notre Dame
New Iberia at Sulphur
Northside at Westgate
Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart
Rayne at Liberty
Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian
West St. Mary at Delcambre