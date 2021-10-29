Week 9 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

North Central 26, Catholic Pointe Coupee 56

Westminster 8, St. Edmund 28

Port Barre 0, Welsh 1 (Forfeit)

Friday

Teurlings Catholic at St. Martinville (Listen live on ESPN1420 or NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)

Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville (Listen live on Talk Radio 960)

Barbe at Acadiana (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Abbeville at Kaplan

Beau Chene at Albany

Breaux Bridge at Opelousas

Carencro at St. Thomas More

Catholic New Iberia at Jeanerette

Cecilia at Livonia

Church Point at Mamou

Comeaux at Southside

Crowley at Erath

Eunice at North Vermilion

Gueydan at Basile

Iota at Northwest

Jefferson Rise Charter at Lafayette Christian

Lafayette at Sam Houston

Lake Arthur at Notre Dame

New Iberia at Sulphur

Northside at Westgate

Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart

Rayne at Liberty

Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian

West St. Mary at Delcambre

