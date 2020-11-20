Week 8 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020

Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season, it may be a little bit different with COVID but at least it's here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

Ascension Episcopal 50 at Jeanerette 0 FINAL (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am)

Carencro 31 at Westgate 23 FINAL

Delcambre 54 at Houma Christian 13 FINAL

Lafayette Christian Academy 63 at Welsh 7 FINAL

Abbeville 45 at Berwick 14 FINAL

Friday

Acadiana 34 at Lafayette 12 FINAL (Listen Live on ESPN1420)

Teurlings 56 at Northside 0 FINAL (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5)

Crowley 14 at St. Martinville 54 FINAL (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Comeaux 32 at Rayne 21 FINAL

Iowa 32 at St. Louis Catholic 7 FINAL

North Central 12 at Sacred Heart 53 FINAL

Cecilia 21 at DeRidder 3 FINAL

North Vermilion at St. Thomas More

Notre Dame 42 at Eunice 14 FINAL

Breaux Bridge 22 at Livonia 20 FINAL

Catholic of New Iberia 49 at Franklin 32 FINAL

Kaplan 41 at Lake Arthur 7 FINAL

Opelousas Catholic 47 at Westminster Christian Academy 7 FINAL