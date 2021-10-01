Week 8 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

Sam Houston at Acadiana

LCA at Port Barre

Jennings at Lake Charles Prep

Covenant Christian at Central Catholic

Highland Baptist at Hanson

Basille at Merryville

Friday

Opelousas vs Cecilia (Listen live on ESPN1420)

Westgate at Teurlings (Listen live on KPEL 9.65)

Franklin at Ascension Episcopal (Listen live on Talk Radio 960)

Brother Martin at Carencro

Kaplan at Crowley

Centerville at Vermilion Catholic

North Vermilion at Washington-Marion

Rayville at Abbeville

Erath at St. Martinville

STM at Northside

Jeanerette at Delcambre

Grand Lake at Gueydan

New Iberia at Comeaux

Notre Dame at Catholic N.I.

Lagrange at Rayne

Lafayette at Southside

Welsh at Lake Arthur

Pine Prarie at Iota

Ville Platte at Church Point

Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge

Loreauville at West St. Mary

Catholic Pointe Coupee at Westminster

Sacred Heart at St. Edmund

Tioga at Eunice

Northwest at Mamou

Elton at Hamilton Christian

Dequincy at Kinder

Oberlin at East Beauregard

Sulphur at Barbe

Donaldsonville at Patterson

Liberty at Plaquemine

Berwick at St. James

Ellender at Morgan City

Winnfield at Bunkie

Livonia at Broadmoor

South Beauregard at St. Louis Catholic

