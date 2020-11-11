Week 7 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020
Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season, it may be a little bit different with COVID but at least it's here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
Comeaux at Southside (played at Teurlings)
Friday
St. Martinville at Teurlings Catholic (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5)
Opelousas at Breaux Bridge (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)
St. Thomas More at Carencro High
Rayne at Lafayette Christian Academy
Westgate at Northside High
Notre Dame at Lake Arthur
Jeanerette at Catholic of New Iberia
New Iberia Senior High at Sulphur
Iota at Northwest
Kaplan at Abbeville
Erath at Crowley
Church Point at Opelousas Catholic
North Vermilion at Eunice
Albany at Beau Chene
North Central at Catholic of Pointe Coupee
Saturday
Catholic of Baton Rouge vs Acadiana (played at Memorial Stadium) (Listen Live on ESPN1420)
Canceled
Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal