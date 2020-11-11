Week 7 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020

Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season, it may be a little bit different with COVID but at least it's here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

Comeaux at Southside (played at Teurlings)

Friday

St. Martinville at Teurlings Catholic (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5)

Opelousas at Breaux Bridge (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)

St. Thomas More at Carencro High

Rayne at Lafayette Christian Academy

Westgate at Northside High

Notre Dame at Lake Arthur

Jeanerette at Catholic of New Iberia

New Iberia Senior High at Sulphur

Iota at Northwest

Kaplan at Abbeville

Erath at Crowley

Church Point at Opelousas Catholic

North Vermilion at Eunice

Albany at Beau Chene

North Central at Catholic of Pointe Coupee

Saturday

Catholic of Baton Rouge vs Acadiana (played at Memorial Stadium) (Listen Live on ESPN1420)

Canceled

Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal