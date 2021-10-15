Week 7 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 7 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
LCA 27, Notre Dame 10
Livonia 6, Opelousas 52
Gueydan 49, Merryville 26
Friday
Cecilia 40, Beau Chene 20 - Final
Acadiana 42, New Iberia 0 - Final
Teurlings 35, STM 41 - Final
Southern Lab 33, Ascension Episcopal 31 - Final
Sam Houston 21, Southside 44 - Final
Northside 14, Carencro 36 - Final
Barbe 14, Lafayette 35 - Final
Comeaux 6, Sulphur 21 - 3rd qtr
Breaux Bridge 66, Peabody 32 - Final
Church Point 54, Northwest 6 - Final
North Central 24, St. Edmund 56 - Final
Washington Marion 12, Eunice 35 - Final
Sacred Heart 68, Westminster 35 - Final
Catholic Point Coupee 8, Opelousas Catholic 27 - Final
Rayne 51, North Vermilion 21 - Final
St. Martinville 44, Kaplan 12 - Final
Highland Baptist 0, Vermilion Catholic 40 - Final
Crowley 14, Abbeville 46 - Final
Loranger 27, Erath 28 - Final
West St. Mary 12, Catholic NI 14 - Final
Franklin 58, Jeanerette 14 - Final
Delcambre 13, Loreauville 42 - Final
Iowa 56, Jennings 19 - Final
LaGrange 27, Welsh 34 - Final
Port Barre 30, Lake Arthur 33 - Final
Oberlin 47, Elton 18 - Final
Pine Prairie 34, Mamou 50 - Final
East Beauregard 28, Basile 48 - Final
Berwick 0, Lutcher 48 - Final
Centerville 12, Covenant Christian 21 - Final
Hanson Memorial 20, Central Catholic 42 - Final
Lake Arthur 33, Port Barre 30 - Final
E.D. White 21, Patterson 0 - Final
Morgan City 0, Assumption 51 - Final
Iota 1, Ville Platte 0 (forfeit)
Saturday
Westgate 14, St. Augustine 27 - Final