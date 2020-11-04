Week 6 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020
Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season, it may be a little bit different with COVID but at least it's here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
Cecilia at Opelousas High (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Friday
Teurlings Catholic at Westgate (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5)
Ascension Episcopal at Franklin (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am)
Acadiana: BYE
Abbeville at Carencro High
Port Barre Lafayette Christian Academy
St. Thomas More at Northside
Rayne at Notre Dame
Southside at Lafayette
Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene
Sulphur at North Vermilion
Houma Christian at Catholic of New Iberia
New Iberia Senior at Comeaux
St. Martinville at Erath
Pine Prairie at Iota
Kaplan vs. Crowley
North Central at Opelousas Catholic
Tioga at Eunice
Northwest at Mamou