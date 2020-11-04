Week 6 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020

Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season, it may be a little bit different with COVID but at least it's here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

Cecilia at Opelousas High (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Friday

Teurlings Catholic at Westgate (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5)

Ascension Episcopal at Franklin (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am)

Acadiana: BYE

Abbeville at Carencro High

Port Barre Lafayette Christian Academy

St. Thomas More at Northside

Rayne at Notre Dame

Southside at Lafayette

Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene

Sulphur at North Vermilion

Houma Christian at Catholic of New Iberia

New Iberia Senior at Comeaux

St. Martinville at Erath

Pine Prairie at Iota

Kaplan vs. Crowley

North Central at Opelousas Catholic

Tioga at Eunice

Northwest at Mamou