Week 5 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 5 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
Kaplan 20, Loreauville 27
Sacred Heart 57, Mamou 0
Basile 6, Grand Lake 13
Grant 43, Pine Prarie 36
Friday
Teurlings 20, Breaux Bridge 12
Southside 10, Acadiana 35
Catholic NI 0, Ascension Episcopal 29
Notre Dame 13, Cecilia 3
Comeaux 44, Sam Houston 23
Lafayette 21, Sulphur 24
Ruston 51, STM 27
Catholic BR 38, Lafayette Christian 17
Peabody 22, Northside 23
Carencro 45, St. Martinville 12
Eunice 0, Church Point 35
Crowley 7, Rayne 47
Abbeville 20, Opelousas 6
Erath 36, Vermilion Catholic 34
Iota 28, North Vermilion 24
Highland Baptist 7, Westminster 33
Kinder 26, Northwest 28
Ville Platte 0, Beau Chene 35
Livonia 12, St. Edmund 14
Northwood Lena 54, North Central 36
Barbe 28, New Iberia 26
West St. Mary 26, Jeanerette 0
Westlake 30, Welsh 22
Grant 43, Pine Prairie 36
Westgate 28, LCCP 12
Opelousas Catholic 28, Menard 0
Port Barre 14, Oakdale 56
Delcambre 13, Franklin 36
Jennings 14, Sterlington 45
Elton 15, Merryville 34
Gueydan 16, East Beauregard 41
Lake Arthur 27, Hanson Memorial 47
Centerville 0, Berwick 35
Central Catholic 38, McKinley 6
Patterson 40, Morgan City 0
Catholic Pointe Coupee 12, Episcopal 42