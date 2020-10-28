Week 5 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020
Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season, it may be a little bit different with COVID but at least it's here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday 10/29
Abbeville at Crowley
Northwest at Church Point
Opelousas at Livonia
Landry-Walker at Southside
Lutcher at Berwick
Morgan City at Assumption
Friday 10/30
St. Thomas More at Teurlings (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5)
Kaplan at St. Martinville (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Acadiana at New Iberia (Listen Live on ESPN1420)
Houma at Ascension Epis. (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am)
Notre Dame at Lafayette Christian
Basile at E. Beauregard
Beau Chene at Cecilia
Breaux Bridge at Thibodaux
Catholic at West St. Mary
Loreauville at Delcambre
Erath at Ascension Catholic
Jeanerette at Franklin
Merryville at Gueydan
Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist
Iota at Ville Platte
Mamou at Pine Prairie
North Central at St. Edmund
North Vermilion at Rayne
Carencro at Northside
Westminster at Sacred Heart
Westgate at Lakeshore
Oberlin at Port Barre
Covenant Christian at Centerville
Central Catholic at Hanson Memorial
Patterson at E.D. White
Jennings at Leesville
Catholic P.C. at Welsh
Saturday 10/31
Comeaux at Sulphur (12p)
South Plaquemine at Lafayette (2p)