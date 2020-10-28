Week 5 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020

Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season, it may be a little bit different with COVID but at least it's here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday 10/29



Abbeville at Crowley

Northwest at Church Point

Opelousas at Livonia

Landry-Walker at Southside

Lutcher at Berwick

Morgan City at Assumption

Friday 10/30

St. Thomas More at Teurlings (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5)

Kaplan at St. Martinville (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Acadiana at New Iberia (Listen Live on ESPN1420)

Houma at Ascension Epis. (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am)

Notre Dame at Lafayette Christian

Basile at E. Beauregard

Beau Chene at Cecilia

Breaux Bridge at Thibodaux

Catholic at West St. Mary

Loreauville at Delcambre

Erath at Ascension Catholic

Jeanerette at Franklin

Merryville at Gueydan

Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist

Iota at Ville Platte

Mamou at Pine Prairie

North Central at St. Edmund

North Vermilion at Rayne

Carencro at Northside

Westminster at Sacred Heart

Westgate at Lakeshore

Oberlin at Port Barre

Covenant Christian at Centerville

Central Catholic at Hanson Memorial

Patterson at E.D. White

Jennings at Leesville

Catholic P.C. at Welsh

Saturday 10/31



Comeaux at Sulphur (12p)

South Plaquemine at Lafayette (2p)