Week 3 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 3 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
Northside 35, West St. Mary 48
Hamilton Christian 14, Welsh 28
Friday
Denham Springs 44, Cecilia 48
LCA 14, Acadiana 13
North Vermilion 0, Ascension Episcopal 32
Barbe 25, Teurlings 52
Comeaux 7, Notre Dame 27
Lafayette High 31, Carencro 28 2OT
Southside 28, Opelousas 6
Plaquemine 0, STM 63
Vermilion Catholic 0, Abbeville 43
Church Point 25, Rayne 0
Kaplan 31, Northwest 28
Mamou 34, Beau Chene 39
Opelousas Catholic 20, Port Barre 0
St. Louis 21, Erath 29
Hanson 13, Westminster 16
New Iberia 3, Westgate 35
Deridder 28, Jennings 27
Iowa 48, Sulphur 29
Delcambre 34, Gueydan 7
Crowley 6, Iota 47
Basile 0, Sacred Heart 19
Eunice 7, Avoyelles 34
Westlake 40, Vinton 12
Tara 0, St. Edmund 43
Pine Prairie 48, Buckeye 20
Northwood-Lena 24, Ville Platte 0
Catholic N.I. 13, St. Paul's 17
Highland Baptist 14, St. John 10
Kinder 8, Loreauville 41
North Central 0, Woodlawn-Shreveport 48
Catholic of Pointe Coupee 44, St. Martin's 14
Breaux Bridge 0, St. Martinville 1 (Forfeit)