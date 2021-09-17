Week 3 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

Northside 35, West St. Mary 48

Hamilton Christian 14, Welsh 28

Friday

Denham Springs 44, Cecilia 48

LCA 14, Acadiana 13

North Vermilion 0, Ascension Episcopal 32

Barbe 25, Teurlings 52

Comeaux 7, Notre Dame 27

Lafayette High 31, Carencro 28 2OT

Southside 28, Opelousas 6

Plaquemine 0, STM 63

Vermilion Catholic 0, Abbeville 43

Church Point 25, Rayne 0

Kaplan 31, Northwest 28

Mamou 34, Beau Chene 39

Opelousas Catholic 20, Port Barre 0

St. Louis 21, Erath 29

Hanson 13, Westminster 16

New Iberia 3, Westgate 35

Deridder 28, Jennings 27

Iowa 48, Sulphur 29

Delcambre 34, Gueydan 7

Crowley 6, Iota 47

Basile 0, Sacred Heart 19

Eunice 7, Avoyelles 34

Westlake 40, Vinton 12

Tara 0, St. Edmund 43

Pine Prairie 48, Buckeye 20

Northwood-Lena 24, Ville Platte 0

Catholic N.I. 13, St. Paul's 17

Highland Baptist 14, St. John 10

Kinder 8, Loreauville 41

North Central 0, Woodlawn-Shreveport 48

Catholic of Pointe Coupee 44, St. Martin's 14

Breaux Bridge 0, St. Martinville 1 (Forfeit)

