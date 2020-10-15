Week 3 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020
Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season, it may be a little bit different with COVID but at least it's here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Mamou at Sacred Heart
Port Allen at Opelousas Catholic
St. Edmund at Ville Platte
Ascension Catholic at Central Catholic
Opelousas at Live Oak
St. Louis at Church Point (4 p.m.)
FRIDAY
Breaux Bridge at Teurlings (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5) or (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Southside at Acadiana (Listen Live on ESPN1420)
Ascension Epis. at Catholic High New Iberia (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am)
Eunice at Jennings
Northside at Beau Chene
Northwest at Cecilia
Franklin at Delcambre
Vermilion Catholic at Erath
East Beau. at Gueydan
Westminster at Highland
Jeanerette at West St. Mary
Notre Dame at Kaplan
Evangel at LCA
Loureville at Houma Christian
North Central at Springfield
Opelousas at Live Oak
Port Barre at Pine Prairie
Rayne at Dutchtown
St. Martinville at Carencro
St. Thomas More at Catholic B.R.
Vandebilt Catholic at Welsh
Westgate at Denham Spring
Donaldsonville at New Iberia
Centerville at St Martin's Episcopal
Cohen at Berwick
Thrive at Hanson Memorial
Morgan City at Patterson
SATURDAY
Lafayette at Sulphur
North Vermilion at Iota (5 p.m.)
Grand Lake at Basile
Pickering at Lake Arthur (1 p.m.)
Marksville at Crowley (1 p.m.)