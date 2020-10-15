Week 3 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020

Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season, it may be a little bit different with COVID but at least it's here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY



Mamou at Sacred Heart

Port Allen at Opelousas Catholic

St. Edmund at Ville Platte

Ascension Catholic at Central Catholic

Opelousas at Live Oak

St. Louis at Church Point (4 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Breaux Bridge at Teurlings (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5) or (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Southside at Acadiana (Listen Live on ESPN1420)

Ascension Epis. at Catholic High New Iberia (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am)

Eunice at Jennings

Northside at Beau Chene

Northwest at Cecilia

Franklin at Delcambre

Vermilion Catholic at Erath

East Beau. at Gueydan

Westminster at Highland

Jeanerette at West St. Mary

Notre Dame at Kaplan

Evangel at LCA

Loureville at Houma Christian

North Central at Springfield

Opelousas at Live Oak

Port Barre at Pine Prairie

Rayne at Dutchtown

St. Martinville at Carencro

St. Thomas More at Catholic B.R.

Vandebilt Catholic at Welsh

Westgate at Denham Spring

Donaldsonville at New Iberia

Centerville at St Martin's Episcopal

Cohen at Berwick

Thrive at Hanson Memorial

Morgan City at Patterson

SATURDAY



Lafayette at Sulphur

North Vermilion at Iota (5 p.m.)

Grand Lake at Basile

Pickering at Lake Arthur (1 p.m.)

Marksville at Crowley (1 p.m.)