Week 2 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020

Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season, it may be a little bit different with COVID but at least it's here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby. Although with hurricane Delta coming through this week will look a little bit different and the scores will be updated Thursday night.

*Bold indicates winner*

WEEK TWO MATCH-UPS:

Wednesday 10/7

Teurlings at Notre Dame (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5)

Crowley at Northwest

Eunice at Breaux Bridge

Walker at St. Thomas More

Berwick at Rayne

Abbeville at Beau Chene

North Vermilion at Erath

Iota vs. S. Beau (at DeRidder)

Opelousas Catholic at Kinder

Oberlin at Gueydan

Delcambre at Catholic

Carencro at Southside (at TCHS)

Thursday 10/8



Sulphur at Acadiana (Listen Live on ESPN1420) *Canceled*

Jeanerette at Ascension Epis. (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am)

Jennings at Cecilia (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Lafayette at Comeaux (at 5:30 p.m.)

Sacred Heart at Rosepine

Tara at Westgate

Patterson at S. Terrebone

Ascension Christian at Westminster

New Iberia at Franklinton

Franklin at Loreauville

Port Barre at Mamou

St. Edmunds at Highland Baptist (at NISH)

Kaplan at Vermilion Catholic

Church Point at Opelousas

St. Louis at Welsh *Canceled*

Jennings at Cecilia

Lake Arthur at Vinton

North Central at Ville Platte

Northside at St. Martinville

Centerville at Thrive

Hanson Memorial at Morgan City

Friday 10/9



Basile at Hamilton Christian

Central Catholic at Beekman

W. St. Mary at Houma Christian

Pine Prairie at Montgomery

OFF

Lafayette Christian (seeking opponent)