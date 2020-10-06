Week 2 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020
Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season, it may be a little bit different with COVID but at least it's here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby. Although with hurricane Delta coming through this week will look a little bit different and the scores will be updated Thursday night.
*Bold indicates winner*
WEEK TWO MATCH-UPS:
Wednesday 10/7
Teurlings at Notre Dame (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5)
Crowley at Northwest
Eunice at Breaux Bridge
Walker at St. Thomas More
Berwick at Rayne
Abbeville at Beau Chene
North Vermilion at Erath
Iota vs. S. Beau (at DeRidder)
Opelousas Catholic at Kinder
Oberlin at Gueydan
Delcambre at Catholic
Carencro at Southside (at TCHS)
Thursday 10/8
Sulphur at Acadiana (Listen Live on ESPN1420) *Canceled*
Jeanerette at Ascension Epis. (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am)
Jennings at Cecilia (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Lafayette at Comeaux (at 5:30 p.m.)
Sacred Heart at Rosepine
Tara at Westgate
Patterson at S. Terrebone
Ascension Christian at Westminster
New Iberia at Franklinton
Franklin at Loreauville
Port Barre at Mamou
St. Edmunds at Highland Baptist (at NISH)
Kaplan at Vermilion Catholic
Church Point at Opelousas
St. Louis at Welsh *Canceled*
Lake Arthur at Vinton
North Central at Ville Platte
Northside at St. Martinville
Centerville at Thrive
Hanson Memorial at Morgan City
Friday 10/9
Basile at Hamilton Christian
Central Catholic at Beekman
W. St. Mary at Houma Christian
Pine Prairie at Montgomery
OFF
Lafayette Christian (seeking opponent)