Week 10 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

Pine Prairie 0, Church Point 64

West St. Mary 7, Ascension Episcopal 41

Oberlin 13, Basile 20

Northwest 51, Ville Platte 12

Vermilion Catholic 32, Central Catholic 20

Friday

Livonia at Breaux Bridge (Listen live on ESPN Lafayette)

Teurlings at Northside (Listen live on 96.5 KPEL)

Acadiana at Lafayette (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Westgate at Carencro

Opelousas at Beau Chene

Welsh at Lafayette Christian

North Vermilion at Cecilia

Westminster at Opelousas Catholic

Southside at New Iberia

Franklin at Catholic NI

East St. John at St. Thomas More

LaGrange at Eunice

Jeanerette at Loreauville

St. Martinville at Crowley

Erath at Abbeville

Lake Arthur at Kaplan

Elton at Gueydan

Mamou at Iota

Notre Dame at Port Barre

Houma Christian at Delcambre

Centerville at Highland Baptist

Westlake at Jennings

North Central at Sacred Heart

St. Edmund at Catholic PC

Rayne at Washington Marion

Comeaux at Barbe

Berwick at Donaldsonville

Covenant Christian at Hanson Memorial

Lutcher at Patterson

Vandebilt Catholic at Morgan City

