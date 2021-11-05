Week 10 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 10 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
Pine Prairie 0, Church Point 64
West St. Mary 7, Ascension Episcopal 41
Oberlin 13, Basile 20
Northwest 51, Ville Platte 12
Vermilion Catholic 32, Central Catholic 20
Friday
Livonia at Breaux Bridge (Listen live on ESPN Lafayette)
Teurlings at Northside (Listen live on 96.5 KPEL)
Acadiana at Lafayette (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Westgate at Carencro
Opelousas at Beau Chene
Welsh at Lafayette Christian
North Vermilion at Cecilia
Westminster at Opelousas Catholic
Southside at New Iberia
Franklin at Catholic NI
East St. John at St. Thomas More
LaGrange at Eunice
Jeanerette at Loreauville
St. Martinville at Crowley
Erath at Abbeville
Lake Arthur at Kaplan
Elton at Gueydan
Mamou at Iota
Notre Dame at Port Barre
Houma Christian at Delcambre
Centerville at Highland Baptist
Westlake at Jennings
North Central at Sacred Heart
St. Edmund at Catholic PC
Rayne at Washington Marion
Comeaux at Barbe
Berwick at Donaldsonville
Covenant Christian at Hanson Memorial
Lutcher at Patterson
Vandebilt Catholic at Morgan City