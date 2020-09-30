Week 1 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020
Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season! We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
WEEK ONE MATCH-UPS:
*Bold indicates home team*
THURSDAY GAMES:
Beau Chene at Pine Prairie
Centerville at Delcambre
New Iberia at Westgate
Berwick at Vandebilt
FRIDAY GAMES:
Opelousas at Teurlings (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5)
Acadiana at LCA (Listen Live on ESPN1420)
St. Martinville at Breaux Bridge (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Vermilion Catholic at Abbeville
De La Salle at Catholic
Church Point at Kaplan
Erath at Morgan City
Ville Platte at Eunice
Gueydan at Jeanerette
Iota at Lake Arthur
Lafayette at Patterson
C. Catholic at Loreauville
Port Barre at Opelousas Catholic
Rayne at Welsh
Sacred Heart at Basile
Southside at Franklin
Northwest at E. Ascension
St. Edmund at Avoyelles
Plaquemine at St. Thomas More
Peabody at Northside
Notre Dame at Comeaux
Jennings at DeRidder
Mentorship at North Central
Cecilia at Crowley
White Castle at W. St. Mary
Westminster at Hanson
Carencro at West Monroe
SATURDAY
Ascension Episcopal at North Vermilion (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am) 5p