Week 1 High School Football Schedule/Scores 2020

Welcome to the 2020 Acadiana area High School Football season! We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

WEEK ONE MATCH-UPS:

*Bold indicates home team*

THURSDAY GAMES:

Beau Chene at Pine Prairie

Centerville at Delcambre

New Iberia at Westgate

Berwick at Vandebilt

FRIDAY GAMES:

Opelousas at Teurlings (Listen Live on KPEL 96-5)

Acadiana at LCA (Listen Live on ESPN1420)

St. Martinville at Breaux Bridge (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Vermilion Catholic at Abbeville

De La Salle at Catholic

Church Point at Kaplan

Erath at Morgan City

Ville Platte at Eunice

Gueydan at Jeanerette

Iota at Lake Arthur

Lafayette at Patterson

C. Catholic at Loreauville

Port Barre at Opelousas Catholic

Rayne at Welsh

Sacred Heart at Basile

Southside at Franklin

Northwest at E. Ascension

St. Edmund at Avoyelles

Plaquemine at St. Thomas More

Peabody at Northside

Notre Dame at Comeaux

Jennings at DeRidder

Mentorship at North Central

Cecilia at Crowley

White Castle at W. St. Mary

Westminster at Hanson

Carencro at West Monroe

SATURDAY

Ascension Episcopal at North Vermilion (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am) 5p