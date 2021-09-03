Week 1 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Welcome to the 2021 Acadiana area High School Football season. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Notre Dame 26, Southside High 14
New Iberia 6, Breaux Bridge 28
Highland Baptist 21, Gueydan Bears 12
FRIDAY
Cecilia 41, St. Martinville 48
Carencro 7, Acadiana 9
Opelousas 12, Teurlings 40
St. Louis Catholic 50, Crowley 12
Iowa 48, Iota 27
Rayne 20, Avoyelles 22
Opelousas Catholic 26, Eunice Bobcats 12
Oakdale 8, St. Edmund 35
Mamou 1, North Central 0 Forfeited
Merryville 16, Pine Prairie 49
Catholic New Iberia 21, Vermilion Catholic 6
Loreauville 41, Erath 15
Lafayette Christian 19, Westgate 7
Westminster 23, Jeanerette 14
Tioga 20, Comeaux 21
Northside 32, Northwest 33
Madison Prep 38, St. Thomas More 35
Bolton 38, Beau Chene 45
Abbeville 43, St. Mary's 23
Kaplan 20, North Vermilion 14
Saturday
Ascension Episcopal 23, Lafayette High 30 OT