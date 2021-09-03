Week 1 High School Football Schedule/Scores

Welcome to the 2021 Acadiana area High School Football season. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Notre Dame 26, Southside High 14

New Iberia 6, Breaux Bridge 28

Highland Baptist 21, Gueydan Bears 12

FRIDAY

Cecilia 41, St. Martinville 48

Carencro 7, Acadiana 9

Opelousas 12, Teurlings 40

St. Louis Catholic 50, Crowley 12

Iowa 48, Iota 27

Rayne 20, Avoyelles 22

Opelousas Catholic 26, Eunice Bobcats 12

Oakdale 8, St. Edmund 35

Mamou 1, North Central 0 Forfeited

Merryville 16, Pine Prairie 49

Catholic New Iberia 21, Vermilion Catholic 6

Loreauville 41, Erath 15

Lafayette Christian 19, Westgate 7

Westminster 23, Jeanerette 14

Tioga 20, Comeaux 21

Northside 32, Northwest 33

Madison Prep 38, St. Thomas More 35

Bolton 38, Beau Chene 45

Abbeville 43, St. Mary's 23

Kaplan 20, North Vermilion 14

Saturday

Ascension Episcopal 23, Lafayette High 30 OT

