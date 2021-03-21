Website Will Pay You $2,400 to Stay off Screen and Technology

Could you do it?

A website wants you to detox from technology and if you can stay away from the screen and/or the gadgets in your life for 24 hours, they will pay you $2,400.

Reviews.org is currently taking applications through the week and they will announce the winner early next week.

In addition to getting paid to avoid technology, the website will also give you a $200 allowance to purchase other items to entertain you while you're away from the screen, like games or art supplies.

If you'd like to apply, click HERE. What a nice addition to the Stimulus Check you may have already received.

Good luck!