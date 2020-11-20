Website Projects UL’s Elijah Mitchell to Get Drafted By NFC Team

A local prep standout, who has gone on to have a stellar career for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is going to get drafted on the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft, according to one website.

Earlier this month, nflspinzone.com projected Louisiana running back Elijah Mitchell to be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the draft.

In the article, written by Randy Gurzi, Mitchell is described as a "quick and decisive runner", and hints at Mitchell being too good in the sixth round for the Cowboys to pass up, despite its depth at running back.

Back in October, WalterFootball.com listed Mitchell, a native of Erath, as the number 14 running back prospect in the nation heading into the 2021 NFL Draft in their positional rankings.

Now, obviously, the draft projections and rankings of different people/sites will vary, and things like which running backs enter the draft early and injuries could certainly change things. That being said, most draft followers view Mitchell as an outstanding prospect and someone who will undoubtedly be playing on Sundays next year, regardless of where he is drafted.

Over his marvelous career with UL, Mitchell, who was voted a First-Team All-Louisiana selection and a Second-Team All-Sun Belt Conference pick last season, has now rushed 488 times for 2,952 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Earlier this week, Mitchell accepted an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl.

Mitchell and his teammates return to action on Saturday, November 28 when they travel to Monroe, Louisiana to take on the ULM Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference contest.

The Cajuns, who are ranked number 24 in the nation in this week's AP top 25 poll, are currently 7-1, overall, and 5-1 in league play.

Mitchell was a prep standout at Erath, posting 1,903 yards and 28 touchdowns his senior season, despite only seeing significant action in eight games due to injury.

In his high school career, Mitchell finished as the leading rusher in Bobcats' history with 4,045 yards and 50 touchdowns in three seasons.

He's continued that success at the collegiate level, and it's good to see him earning not only state and conference recognition but national acclaim as well while helping his team pile-up wins.

Mitchell will almost certainly be selected in the 2021 NFL draft, but it will be fun to watch him continue to run for the Cajuns before then.