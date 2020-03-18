Ways to Enjoy the Outdoors While Stuck at Home During Covid-19
Thank goodness it’s spring and not winter while we are all stuck inside trying to find things to do. With warmer weather, at least we can get outdoors to entertain ourselves. Besides, with all the stress in our lives right now with the coronavirus, we could use some vitamin D. Catching some sun is the best way to increase your vitamin D levels. How does vitamin D help you? For one, it helps your body to have strong bones and it reduces inflammation. And if that weren’t enough, spending time outside has been shown to be a stress reducer.
After spending so much of our lives doing the same thing on repeat, like going to the gym, shopping and going to the coffee shops, sometimes it’s hard for us to retreat back to the basics. We took simple things for granted when we were bored. Here is a refresher of some great activities to do outdoors with the family while you’re stuck at home.
Fly a kite
Ride a bike
Plant a garden
Build a Fairy Garden
Play in the rain
Water balloon fight
Take an evening stroll
Play frisbee
Make homemade ice cream
Wash the car
Have a backyard picnic
Art projects
Chalk art
Pitch a tent and camp out
Grill and smores
Games (Board games, Twister, Horseshoes, etc)
Watch the sunset and/or sunrise
Stargaze