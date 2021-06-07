Way Too Early 2022 NFL Mock Draft Top 10

#1 Houston Texans- QB Spencer Rattler/Oklahoma

If Texans are picking No. 1, it’s because Deshaun Watson is no longer with the franchise. He doesn’t want to be in Houston any longer and has a legal case looming, his value has diminished. So cutting him is a possibility after the season. Rattler is competing with UNC’s Howell as the No. 1 quarterback.

Get our free mobile app

#2 Detroit Lions- EDGE Kavyon Thibodeaux/Oregon

Detroit has been looking for a quality pass rusher since the days Ziggy Anshan. He’s the prototypical new school edge rusher. Tweener with some strength, great get-off speed, and can play in space. Another great season by him can make Oregon a playoff contender.

#3 New York Jets- CB Derek Stingley/LSU

Stingley has been the highest graded corner since he stepped on campus in Baton Rouge. He’s a cornerstone of LSU defense who struggled last season and should be better. He adds to 2021’s great draft picks as pieces to the bright future of the Jets.

#4 Cincinnati Bengals-OL Evan Neal/Alabama

Some say he has star potential at guard but might start at left tackle after a hole was left by first-rounder Alex Leatherwood. He adds to versatile O-Line that will find a spot for him. They need to continue to try and protect QB Joe Burrow.

#5 Jacksonville Jaguars- Zion Nelson OT/Miami(FL)

The Jags need to protect No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in order to be successful. Former Alabama tackle Cam Robinson is on a prove it deal and they drafted a project tackle Walker Little who hasn’t played a full season since his freshman season at Stanford but has loads of potential. They should cut Robinson who could potentially become expensive to retain after the season.

#6 Las Vegas Raiders- QB Sam Howell/North Carolina

The Raider loaded with talent across the board. If they are drafting this high, something terribly wrong. They need to hit reset at the important position and Derek Carr wasn’t the answer. Sam Howell should get strong consideration for No. 1 overall along with Rattler.

#7 Philadelphia Eagles- OT Ikem Ekwonu/North Carolina St.

Some may look at this as a reach but Ikem is solid big man with quick feet. Philly already added to former Heisman trophy winner Devonta Smith to be their No. 1 receiver. Now they need to protect Jalen Hurts.

#8 New York Giants- Edge Drake Jackson/USC

The Giants are loaded on offense. They just need to the defense to “match their energy” as they say. They got a steal in the second round of this year’s draft with Georgia’s edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. Jackson is the perfect bookend to pair with him to get back to prominence like days of Strahan and Alabama native Justin Tuck.

#9 Denver Broncos- QB Kedon Slovis

Slovis should compete with Malik Willis for third QB drafted and should lead USC to the PAC-12 title game. There are one questions about his consistency but he would upgrade Denver’s QB room instantly.

#10 Atlanta Falcons- WR Justyn Ross/Clemson

There are some injury concerns with Ross but with Julio traded to the Tennessee Titans this offseason, the Falcons have a hole on the outside. Ross must prove he’s healthy and he’s more than a deep threat to earn this draft positions. Local kid George Pickens will get a strong look by Atlanta.