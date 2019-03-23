What a game between the LSU Fighting Tigers and the Maryland Terrapins as Tremont Waters hit a scoop layup with just under two seconds remaining to advance the Tigers to the Sweet 16 with a 69-67 win.

The LSU Tigers came out playing extremely well in the first half as they shot 47% from the field while holding the Maryland Terrapins to just 29%.

With the defense swarming and the offense clicking the Tigers got out to a lead as big as 15 points in the first half. However, Maryland's freshman Aaron Wiggins nailed a pair of three's right before the break to pull the Terp's to within single-digits at 38-29.

Early in the second half LSU increased their lead to 15 once again but as the half grew older Maryland transitioned into a 3-2 zone defense that seemed to baffle the Tigers offense. With about six minutes remaining LSU was shooting just 1-10 from three and the Terps went on a 12-1 run to take their first lead of the day at 57-55.

As the game went down the stretch it was back and forth but with :40 seconds remaining Skylar Mays nailed a three to give LSU a 67-64 lead.

That wasn't the end for the Terps as on the ensuing possession it was Jalen Smith who answered back with a trey of his own and we were tied once again at 67 all.

The Tigers would get the ball back with about :20 seconds remaining, they called a timeout and held for the last shot. It would be Tremont Waters with the ball in his hands as the clocked ticked down to about seven seconds, he got a screen and drove to the basket. As he drove he was able to angle his body around a few taller Maryland defenders and put up a scoop layup that bounced off the backboard and through the net for the game-winning score!

With no timeouts remaining the Terps tried for a desperation half-court heave but it was off the mark and the LSU Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16!

Skyler Mays led the way for the Tigers with 16 points and Naz Reid and Tremont Waters chipped in with 13 and 12 points respectively.

LSU will play the winner of Michigan State and Minnesota.

