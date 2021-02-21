Water In Your Gas Tank Is Major Trouble

This is not something you hear about often, but when it happens, it means major issues for your vehicle. I am talking about when water gets into your gas tank.

According to our news partners at KATC-TV 3, a Mobile station on Verot School Road had an issue with the cap on a tank, and the result was water in the gas.

The President of Lard Oil Company, Johnny Milazzo, told the station it was a matter where the cap wasn't tight enough. He added they addressed the issue right away, and they are working with those impacted by what happened.

So what do you do if you suspect there might be water in your gas tank? Would you even know?

If you suspect that there is water in your gas tank, you should get your vehicle to your local mechanic right away. There is also plenty of help that can be found online on how to deal with your vehicle if water does get into the gas tank. You can click here to find out more from RxMechanic.

On their webpage, they say one of the things you will notice right away is that your car could stall. If it happens once, and you are able to start your vehicle, you might not automatically think that you have water in your gas tank, you should still talk to your mechanic to figure out what is going on with your car.

There are other things that could happen as well with your car if there is water in the gas tank. Your car could have issues accelerating, you could see a decrease in how many mile per gallon your car gets and you might notice your call jolting.

Another tip from the site bellperformane.com there are products that can be used, like drying agents, that can help right the situation.

As always, consult with your local mechanic on any issues with your vehicle.

