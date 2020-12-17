WATCH: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Proves He Celebrates Wins Better Than Anyone [Video]

What's the key to a good sports celebration?

Being memorable.

A memorable celebration is unique, fun, and viral-worthy.

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is currently playing in the Dominican Republic Winter Baseball League, and following a win, he and his teammates proved they are better at celebrating a victory than any team in Major League Baseball.

Channeling famous wrestler Undertaker, complete with the theme music and his slow ascent is awesome. Taking it over the top is the team rising, then transforming into a dance party, with a teammate's slow walk up the stairs to join them. Sombreros on the majority of the players is an added bonus.

Sports are fun. We need more celebrations similar to this one.