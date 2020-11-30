History in college football was made this past weekend on Saturday in the match-up between Vanderbilt and Missouri when we saw the first female football player play in a Power 5 game in Sarah Fuller.

Fuller, a native of Wylie, Texas got the opportunity to kick-off for Vandy to begin the second half of the football game, in case you missed it, here was her history-making moment via ESPN.

Then, Vandy paying homage to the 6'2" senior kicker...

This was really an incredible moment in sports and an even better moment for females within sports and breaking down the barriers and breaking the mold of women not being able to be a part of male-driven sports. With Sarah Fuller getting the opportunity to play on Saturday it paves the way for other females who aspire to play football or baseball or hockey or whatever it may be that was originally thought impossible.

I couldn't be happier for her with all the hard work she's put in to get to where she is today. Moments like this for athletes and individuals make them who they are and teach so much when it comes to character, determination, and perseverance.

