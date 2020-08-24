Watch: Two Ragin’ Cajun Walk-Ons Awarded Scholarships [Video]

Putting in the work leads to a reward.

The fruits of labor will alter depending on the individual, but for a walk-on athlete, an athletic scholarship is proof that hard work pays off.

Recently, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team awarded walk-on junior cornerback Jayrin Wilson and walk-on sophomore safety Brandon Bishop scholarships.

"The walk-on program is the heartbeat of our team," explained Louisiana head coach Billy Napier.

Napier's statement rings true. Going into his third season as head coach, Louisiana has awarded 30 scholarships to walk-ons, as the program is coming off its first 11 win season in school history.

"Jayrin Wilson and Brandon Bishop are both walk-ons who joined our team last summer," added Billy Napier. "They played significant roles for our team last year...Both are outstanding special teams players for us...They've been class acts on and off the field, in the community, and in the classroom."

Also, a quick shoutout to Doug Domingue, lead video creative for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who does an outstanding job with all the video content.

Louisiana is set to kickoff the 2020 season on September 12th in Ames, Iowa against #20 Iowa State.