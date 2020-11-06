Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football has a long history and some incredible moments involving some absolutely incredible players and even better people.

As you know, it's a cULture down here and that's certainly something I've come to understand, realize, and really appreciate the moment I moved down here about three years ago.

Lafayette, Louisiana just felt comfortable, it wasn't 100% home but it felt like a great community, and getting the opportunity to do what I do on a daily basis covering these great athletic programs has been a dream come true.

The football team, in particular, has been interesting and fun. I say interesting because the first year I covered them was my first year down here in 2017 and the was Mark Hudspeth's final season. I know he had many great moments as the head coach and brought about many Bowl victories but I didn't get a chance to witness any of that.

I have seen the entire Billy Napier run which has been fun, exciting, and lots of winning as you can tell he's really been growing the program the right way embracing that cULture aspect I spoke about earlier.

The first few years have been fun but we're still looking for that Sun Belt Conference Championship and the game against Arkansas State is a big one, it's a rivalry game. This game also marks the date for homecoming this season and while it'll be different and we have visions of what the future will hold, as they say, you need to know where you came from to understand where you're going.

Check out this incredible video narrated by former Cajun great Brian Mitchell via Ragin' Cajuns Football, I dare you to not get chills.

