Watch the World’s Largest Single Firework Explode Over Colorado

The world's largest firework lit up the night sky over Colorado. The one-ton firework shell was set off during the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival on Saturday. The explosive also set a speed record according to Guinness World Records. It shot up at more than 300 miles per hour before exploding almost a mile over a snow-covered mountain. According to the Steamboat Pilot, this is the second attempt for the maker of the firework. Last year at this time, inclement weather forced organizers to scrap the planned launch.

[The Steamboat Pilot]