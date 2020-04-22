WATCH: The Robert Hunt Football Story

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The 2020 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and there are a few Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns who are hopeful draft picks. The man with the highest outlook in terms of being drafted is offensive lineman Robert Hunt.

On Tuesday, the NFL Twitter account came out with a video depicting the football life of Hunt and the adversity/struggles that he had to fight through to get where he is today.

Take a watch back to see how Hunt grew up, playing in high school, how he got to UL and much more:

This is an incredible story of perseverance and fighting through adversity, finding a way to make his dreams come true. We couldn't be happier for him that his next dream is about to come true this weekend.

