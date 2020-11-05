WHO DAT SAID THEY GONE BEAT THEM, SAINTS? How about a fourth straight win for New Orleans as they defeated the Chicago Bears 26-23 in overtime in week eight.

Each week of this season I'll be following the emotions and taking the temperature of Who Dat Nation and making you a parody video to convey the emotional roller coaster.

No Michael Thomas, no Emmanuel Sanders, no problems... Well, not really any problems, the offense wasn't humming but Alvin Kamara was a beast per usual, and Drew Brees was very efficient.

How about most of the defense showing up to play as well, the team got constant pressure on Nick Foles while sacking him five times, the secondary did alright for the most part but it was the Bears...

Plus, a wild sequence in which a bizarre fight broke out, you've gotta check out the commentary on this one.

In case you missed it this week check it out here:

There's going to be a heck of a battle this coming weekend as the Saints travel to the pirate ship to face Tom Brady, his new weapon Antonio Brown, and the crew in the Tampa Bay Bucs.

