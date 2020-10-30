The New Orleans Saints won their third game in a row on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. It was a little strange seeing former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the Carolina white and blue but also good to see him playing well for the Panthers but glad that we still beat him.

Each week of this season I'll be following the emotions and taking the temperature of Who Dat Nation and making you a parody video to convey the emotional roller coaster.

This week, the emotional Saints fan gets into a little baseball? If you watched the game you'll understand. He also talks about how damn good the offense looked for the first time this year, their unsung heroes, welcoming back parts of the defense, and more on how bad the secondary continues to be...

In case you missed it this week check it out here:

