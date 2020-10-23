WATCH: The Emotional Saints Fan Week 6-Bye Week Blues
It's always strange when your favorite team doesn't play in the NFL and Saints fans were in that boat this past weekend being on a bye week.
Without having a game to get worked up/excited/emotional about maybe you're able to relax a bit more? Or maybe not. There's much to do on a bye week and still plenty to get upset about when you're a Saints fan.
You have other responsibilities such as your fantasy football team which unfortunately is made up of mostly Saints players, enjoy a beverage or two, kicking your feet up, yelling at the TV, and even scouting your week 7 opponent.
Each week of this season I'll be following the emotions and taking the temperature of Who Dat Nation and making you a parody video to convey the emotional roller coaster.
This week, it's all about those bye week blues, enjoy:
