WHO DAT SAID THEY GONE BEAT THEM, SAINTS? Make it nine in a row and how does a fourth straight playoff birth sound? Yeah, sounds pretty freaking great, right? That's what I thought.

Each week of this season we'll be following the emotions and taking the temperature of Who Dat Nation and making you a parody video to convey the emotional roller coaster.

This week the Emotional Saints Fan finds himself a real quarterback from the looks of the last Atlanta game as Taysom Hill showed some nice signs of playing the position with more confidence.

The defense shined once again for the Who Dats but the penalties crept back into the Saints secondary but the refs did ACTUALLY pick one up that they called on New Orleans. Color me shocked.

It's always fun when you can beat your rival but when you can beat them twice in three games without your Hall of Fame quarterback, now that's freaking awesome and oh so sweet. Also, enjoy a Daniel Lasco drop in this one too, oh yeah, it's happening.

As always, mask up kids, and enjoy the latest emotions our Saints fan is bringing to the table this week.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook