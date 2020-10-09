The New Orleans Saints were riding a two-game losing streak heading into last Sunday's game against the Detriot Lions. Things were not looking up as they came into the game missing Mashon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins, Marcus Davenport, Michael Thomas, and Jared Cook.

With all that being said it was a much better week for Saints fans this week after they overcame an early 14-0 deficit and scored 35 UNANSWERED points to roar back and overcome the adversity.

However, Saints fans always can find something to complain about as we see here in this portrayal of an emotional Saints fan.

Each week of this season I'll be following the emotions and taking the temperature of Who Dat Nation and making you a parody video to convey the emotional roller coaster.

This week, we look back at the Lions win and learn a little something about our emotional Saints fan:

If you wanna check out the previous weeks of the emotional Saints fan you can do so here.

