WATCH: Teen Bowler Makes History, Converts 7-10 Split On TV

Those of you who are regular viewers of telecasts of the Professional Bowlers Association know that only three bowlers have ever converted the 7-10 split on TV. Mark Roth did it in 1980, John Mazza did it in 1991, and Jess Stayrook did it a few months after Mazza.

Those bowlers now have some company.

Anthony Neuer became the fourth bowler to convert the 7-10 split on national television when he did it on Sunday at the U. S. Open. Neuer accomplished the feat in the semifinals of the stepladder tournament.

That historic moment capped off an impressive run for the 18-year-old bowler. Neuer qualified for the television finals as the number-three seed and won his first on-air match, beating Cristian Azcona, 236-200. Unfortunately for Neuer, his run ended shortly after he converted the split. He lost in the semfinal match to Jakob Butturff, 257-203. Butturff eventually lost in the championship match to Chris Via, 214-213.

Neuer's accomplishment also serves as an early birthday present. He turns 19 on April 26.

As we mentioned, Neuer joins elite company by converting the 7-10 split on TV. Mark Roth was the first person to complete the feat. Roth originated the power style of bowling that now dominates the sport. He won 34 PBA Tour titles, won PBA Player of the Year honors four times, and is a member of the both the PBA and USBC Halls of Fame.

John Mazza won eight PBA Tour titles in the 1980s before becoming a laneside reporter for ABC's Professional Bowlers Tour broadcasts.

Jess Stayrook won six PBA tournament titles in his 12 years on tour. His best year on the tour was 1995, when he finished fourth in earnings by winning more than $137,000.

