WATCH: Steve Ensminger is Ready for the Myles Brennan Era for LSU

Joe Burrow is gone, most of the National Championship team from a year ago is gone, the young gun passing game coordinator Joe Brady is gone. So, how will LSU fair come the 2020 season? A step back is all but guaranteed for a team that was perfect last season and losing all of the pieces that they did.

However, I want to focus on what's coming back and who we should look forward to. The biggest question mark comes at the most important position in all of sports, the quarterback. As mentioned, Heisman Trophy winner from 2019 Joe Burrow has exhausted his eligibility and was selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Enter Myles Brennan.

The junior has been around since his freshman year in 2017 as he took a redshirt during the 2018 season. Will he be ready to take over as the starter this season?

Well, he's certainly got the backing of the program as conveyed by offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger on Tuesday via LSU Football on Twitter:

This was high praise from Ensminger stating, "I saw the first week of practice in the spring, everything about him is good. So, we went back and I took all the cut-ups of every throw he threw last year and you'd be surprised how accurate and the good things that he did. I'm very confident that Myles is ready to lead this football team."

During his three years in Baton Rouge, he's thrown for 600 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Do you think he'll be able to lead this team back to the College Football Playoffs again this season?

