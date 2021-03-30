WATCH: Scary Moment as Ref Collapses During Elite Eight Game [Video]

A scary moment unfolded in the early stages of the Elite Eight game between Gonzaga and USC on Tuesday as veteran NCAA basketball referee Bert Smith collapsed on the court.

As he hits the hardwood, a loud thump could be heard throughout Lucas Oil Stadium, as play was immediately stopped.

Play remained on hold for about 10 minutes, as many in attendance and at home expressed concern for Smith.

Fortunately, he is in stable condition.

Tony Henderson, the alternate official, replaced Smith for the remainder of the game.

