WATCH: Saints Schedule Release Hype Video

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the release of the 2020 NFL schedules including the Saints who we already know will be facing the Tampa Bay Bucs week one at 3:25p at the Superdome. Then, in week two they'll head on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

In addition, according to Jeff Duncan of The Athletic on Twitter, the Saints will play a couple of other big-time games:

W3 (09/27): vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football

W5 (10/12): vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football

W9 (11/8): at Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday Night Football

Christmas Day where the Saints will play host to the Minnesota Vikings at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Before the official schedule release on Thursday the New Orleans Saints via Twitter released their hype video with a little bit of a different flare to it:

What a cool, appropriate schedule hype video via the Saints, doing a little bit of trolling but making a point that right now isn't about being enemies but it's more about being in the fight together. This coronavirus pandemic that's affecting all of us being put first in this video showing food deliveries being brought to every city the Saints will visit this upcoming season.

We truly are all in this together, do whatever you can, be safe, stay healthy and Geaux Saints.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook