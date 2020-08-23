WATCH: Saints Future at QB Shines During Training Camp

The New Orleans Saints lost their safety net at backup quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater as he parlayed a 5-0 stretch in 2019 filling in for Drew Brees into a starting gig with division rivals the Carolina Panthers.

However, they were able to find an even better backup option for this coming season in the league's leading passer in Jameis Winston from the Tampa Bay Bucs. Winston took an incredible discount in order to come to play with the Saints, be coached by Sean Payton, and learn from Drew Brees.

Some still question whether or not Winston or Taysom Hill will actually be the eventual replacement for future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees. Brees is expected, but not guaranteed to retire at the end of this coming season and I've been a big-time believer that Winston will in fact be a great option as the quarterback of the future for New Orleans.

Jameis has changed his diet, adding in veganism, corrected his eyesight, began training differently by incorporating boxing into his routine, and more. He's a proven passer in this league who was a top pick, he's also a guy who's had multiple head coaches as well as offensive coordinators.

We won't get a chance to see him much this season, knock on wood, and preseason games have been canceled for this season therefore, we rely on media members video footage from training camp.

Here's a look at Winston cooking at Saints camp via Jeff Nowak of Nola News:

