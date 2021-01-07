The New Orleans Saints will be putting it all on the line on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. as they host the Chicago Bears to kick-off their 2020 NFL Playoff run.

New Orleans will be looking to avoid a similar fate which they faced last season when they were outed in the Wild Card round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Vikings, surprisingly I might add.

However, the Saints will be looking to right that wrong this season as they seem primed for a deep playoff run with one of, if not the deepest team in the NFL right now.

As it currently sits, New Orleans is the biggest favorite in the Wild Card round of the playoffs as they're currently 10 point favorites to defeat the Monsters of the Midway. Also, if you'd like to attend the lightly attended game it'll cost you just a shade over $800 dollars, no jokes.

If the Saints are able to not shoot themselves in the foot by turning the football over giving the Bears short fields and playing a clean game in special teams they SHOULD come out victorious and cover the spread of -10.

Now, if you need a little extra hype ahead of Sunday's game here for your viewing pleasure is a cool hype video created by the New Orleans Saints media team, enjoy.

