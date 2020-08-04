WATCH: Ragin’ Cajuns Football Video Tribute to D.J. Looney

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday, assistant offensive line coach for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football program D.J. Looney passed away suddenly due to a heart attack during a team workout...

There has been an outpouring of love for this young man who lost his life at the tender age of 31. If you'd like to donate to help fund coach's funeral costs you can go here to do so.

On Tuesday, the football video department put together and released a short 2+ minute video with some clips to showcase the dedication, the determination, the love he had while he was with the program, and from when he played at Mississippi State.

Check out the video here from the Ragin' Cajuns Football Twitter account:

For someone who never had the fortune of meeting coach Looney, this was a great little snapshot into what he was like as a coach, with the kids, and how he was as a person in general.

If you have any memories, thoughts, or comments about D.J. please share, it would be great to hear about this young man who was taken from us way too soon.

