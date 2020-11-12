WATCH: Ragin’ Cajuns Football “The cULture” Ark St. Win

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns yet again didn't put together a complete game but they got it together in the second half and ripped off 27 points to capture their third straight victory downing Arkansas State 27-20 at Cajun Field.

The offense came alive as Levi Lewis, Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell, and company lit it up for two touchdown drives in the third quarter and two in the fourth quarter.

As for the defense, they were able to hold and keep the Cajuns in it in the first half only allowing two field goals for six points to the potent Red Wolves offense. They also secured two interceptions of Logan Bonner with the other quarterback Layne Hatcher struggling to get going as well as the secondary was putting their wide receivers under wraps.

Each week, Ragin' Cajuns Football follows the team on gameday, and Doug Dominque pieces together a short episode recapping the day and on Saturday it was a fun one. So, enjoy reliving another thrilling victory with Billy Napier's inspiring words mixed in, yet another dub for the cULture:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook