WATCH: Ragin’ Cajun QB Levi Lewis Keeps Getting His King Cake Stolen [Video]

Louisiana athletics have plenty of individuals who work hard behind the scenes.

One of them is undoubtedly Doug Domingue, lead video creative for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Domingue's videos which are shared and circulated across social media simultaneously help promote the programs, get fans fired up, and at times, are good for a laugh.

The latest project is the case of the stolen Mardi Gras king cakes.

Levi Lewis may be the starting quarterback and leader of the #15 team in the country, but that doesn't keep his king cakes from being intercepted.

Somebody get that man a king cake!

Happy Mardi Gras everybody.

