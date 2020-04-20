WATCH: Peyton Manning’s Message to Joe Burrow

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Former LSU QB Joe Burrow is hoping and almost expecting to have his name called first overall on Thursday by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Some have advised him to refuse to go play for the Bengals while others say they have offensive weapons there and through free agency, the team has revamped their leaky defense from a year ago.

According to ESPN Payton Manning made an appearance on Sportscenter Sunday where he shared that Burrow had recently reached out to him for advice heading into his first year.

Cincinnati Bengals ESPN reporter Ben Baby shared the video via Twitter:

Great advice from the elder Manning brother letting him know that there might be some struggles in year one but to not get down on yourself and keep working.

I believe the Bengals have the potential to be a pretty decent team in a good division as long as they get a healthy AJ Green back in the mix that will be huge.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook