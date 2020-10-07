The Baltimore Ravens got themselves a steal in this past year's NFL Draft when they selected former LSU Tiger LB Patrick Queen with the 28th overall pick.

Through the first four games on the 2020 season, Queen has started every game for one of the league's best defensive units.

On Sunday, however, against the Washington Football Team Queen had a terrific game with 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one of the most incredible stops on a goal-line you'll see stonewalling Washington's RB, Antonio Gibson.

That clip came straight from Patrick Queen on Twitter himself as he literally threw Gibson back with one arm as he leaped towards the goal-line.

I understand Gibson isn't a big back but I don't care who you are that's an incredibly impressive stop by Queen in a short-yardage situation.

Now, if some Patrick Queen is good, more is better, right? There was another hit he had when a teammate was in the process of making a tackle and he came over with a full head of steam to finish the job and boy it was a big hit.

This one was courtesy of Nic Mason on Twitter. Talk about another punishing hit from Queen which actually knocked the ball loose. This man is a tackle waiting to happen and he's with the perfect team to make a star out of him with the history the Baltimore Ravens have when it comes to linebackers.

