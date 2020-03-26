WATCH: MLB Teams and Fans Celebrate Opening Day From Home

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Major League Baseball was supposed to have it's Opening Day today and begin the 2020 season in all its glory.

Unfortunately, we've known for a little while now that the beginning of the season won't start on time and we're hoping that the season will be played at some point in the near future. This is all due to the pandemic from the deadly coronavirus and how rapidly it spread across the world.

Despite Opening Day not happening on Thursday Major League Baseball still wanted to be able to celebrate a little bit with its teams and fans of the game. Therefore they created and shared this one minute video voiced over by the games biggest star, Mike Trout:

We all hope to have you back soon baseball, miss you.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook