LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron's life story feels like a movie script.

Orgeron grew up in LaRose, Louisiana in Lafourche, Parish, watching LSU football games with his father.

At 6 years old, Orgeron told his dad he would be the head coach at LSU one day.

His late father, Edward Orgeron Sr., told him, "You can do it son."

Fast forward to 2020, and Orgeron Jr. is coming off an unprecedented season as head coach of LSU, as the Tigers went 15-0 and won the National Championship.

In an in-depth 60 Minutes interview with Jon Wertheim, Coach O opened up about his life, coaching journey, coaching and recruiting through the coronavirus pandemic, how his accent is perceived by outsiders, and much more.

Wertheim also interviews LSU players Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin, as well as Ed Orgeron's mom Cornelia "Coco" Orgeron.