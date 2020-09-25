The LSU Tigers are getting a little bit of a later start to their season than they would have wanted, thanks COVID, but the wait is finally OVER this Saturday. The Tigers will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 2:30p and I know all you LSU fans are excited to see this new look team compete.

With so many new faces it's fair not to know what to expect from a young team led by a quarterback in Myles Brennan who has been around since 2017 but hasn't had much opportunity to play until now.

On Thursday, the LSU Football Twitter account produced a video asking one simple question...Are YOU ready?

There's certainly a lot of pressure on this bunch but we've heard nothing but positivity and optimism out of Ed Orgeron during his weekly press conferences leading up to the beginning of this 2020 season.

I expect this team to compete hard, never give up, play with a lot of toughness but ultimately won't be as polished as they were last season. This team won't go undefeated and I don't believe they'll win the SEC this season but I wouldn't be surprised if they finish 7-3 or 8-2.

I understand some of you are nervous about all the uncertainty surrounding this team having to replace not only so many players but coaches as well, hey Dave Aranda and Joe Brady, but Coach O will have this group as ready as they can possibly be. Believe that.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook