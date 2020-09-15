WATCH: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Latest Hype Video

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team made history on Saturday by beating the #23 ranked Iowa State, quickly prompting them into the AP Poll Top 25 at #19. The hype behind the Louisiana football team has never been higher, which made it the perfect time to kick off the third season of their own video series.

Below, you can see the first episode of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns video series entitled, 'cULture'...

Chills...

This behind the scenes look at the Ragin' Cajuns massive win over Iowa State will get anyone fired up! The talent and excitement on this football team is evident and I can't wait to see where the Cajuns go this season.

As a UL alumnus, nothing excites me more than having the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns continue to compete at the highest level with the leadership of Coach Billy Napier. GEAUX CAJUNS!