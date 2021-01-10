Watch Louisiana Eagle Try to Protect Her Nest From the Snow

A lot of Louisianians are excited to have real winter weather. Snow fell land even accumulated in parts of North Louisiana on Monday morning. Kids were building snowmen, many were snuggled under blankets, and a lot of people were making gumbo. Our nature buddies probably didn’t enjoy it as much as we did. An eagle in Shreveport was captured protecting her nest in the frigid and icy weather.

A livestream video by Metro Aviation captured the beautiful scene. You can see the white snow that built up on top of the bird through the night. Nola.com shared the story and the video.

This video is captivating. There are so many little things that we don’t think about while we are snuggled up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa.