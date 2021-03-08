WATCH: Little Boy Greets Referee Dad On Soccer Pitch

Tyler Mitcham is a Lafayette police officer. In his spare time, he's a soccer referee, working matches at the high school, college, and professional levels.

His most important job, though, is daddy. That's evident by the reaction he received from his young son at last weekend's LHSAA Prep Soccer Championships in Hammond.

Before his match, Mitcham received a warm welcome from his son Stephen. Stephen ran onto the field and gave his daddy a big hug. One commenter joked that the younger Mitcham was "in an offsides position," but we all know that his papa wouldn't dare blow his whistle on this play.