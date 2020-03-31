Watch: Lavar Ball Says Zion Couldn’t Hang With Him in His Prime

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With sports being on a hiatus via to the coronavirus pandemic, the sports world needed a hero, someone to save us from these dull times, someone to stir the pot, and Lavar Ball has unfortunately answered the call.

The father of current New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball has made a name for himself over the years with his various antics, outrageous statements and creating a basketball apparel brand.

On Monday, he was a guest on Barstool Sports 'Pardon My Take' Podcast and this is what he had to say about phenom Zion Williamson, who's teammates with his son mind you (Via PFTCommenter)

Come to think of it, maybe Lavar is my the villain than the hero but nonetheless it's just more hot smoke coming out of his mouth making a claim that he can never back up.

Zion might not be at his quickest right now but there's no wat a 6'5 Ball could have handled him, even in his prime.

